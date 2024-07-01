Governor Otu assures maximum support for Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has pledged his commitment to supporting the successful execution of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project as it portends great economic benefits for the state as well as the southern and north-central regions of Nigeria.



The Governor spoke on Sunday at the Metropolitan Hotel, Calabar, where the Federal Ministry for Works convened a stakeholders engagement on the proposed alignment for sections 3A and design for about 97km Spur of the same road with a segment from Cross River State to South-East and North Central part of Nigeria.



Represented by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Peter Odey, at the stakeholders’ engagement, the Governor said his administration’s maximum cooperation and support towards the realisation of this crucial infrastructure development is inevitable, adding that the importance of good road network to the economic development of the state, region and nation at large cannot be overemphasized.



He directed the state Commissioner for Works to engage with the team from the Federal Ministry of Works and to ensure that nothing inhibits the smooth execution of the project, which is scheduled to begin in Calabar axis, in August this year.



He also assured the minister of works that the state government had secured the needed State Executive Council approval to pay compensation to ease the right of way for the contractors handling the Odukpani–Itu federal highway.

Speaking on the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project, the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, described the Project as a significant initiative of President Bola Tinubu, aimed at enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth along the coastal regions of Nigeria. “Once completed, the highway is expected to facilitate smoother transportation of goods and people, boost trade activities, and spur regional development,” he enthused.



He said the project is one of Mr. President’s legacies that would out-live his Administration and many others to come.



He disclosed that by the directives of President Tinubu, his ministry will be prioritising the completion of ongoing projects in the country in the 2025 budget rather than putting up new projects.



He explained that the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway has section 3A, about 38km, joining from the Akwa Ibom axis through Cross River State.



He added that there will be a spur of the same coastal highway, about 92km in Cross River State, making it a total of 130km to be constructed within Cross River State.



According to the Minister of Works, the 92km spur in Cross River State will cross Enugu State, Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Abuja and Lagos states.



The Minister frowned at the poor handling of the existing contract of Odukpani-Itu federal road, directing that the first warning will be issued to contractors to return to the site or risk revocation of their contracts.



Many stakeholders across different strata, including national assembly members, public servants, traditional leaders, professional groups, social and religious leaders in Cross River State, attended the interactive engagement on the federal road project.