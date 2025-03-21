64-year-old lawyer allegedly shoots 16-year-old student to death in Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a 64-year-old lawyer, Donald Mbamah, over alleged shooting to death of a 16-year-old student of Urban Development Secondary School, Owerri, Paul Victor.

According to available information, the incident in which the lawyer shot the student happened last Monday as reported by eyewitnesses.

It occurred when the deceased jumped over the fence into the suspect’s compound to retrieve a football and was shot in the buttocks.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Friday, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said Victor was later rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Okoye, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, however, noted that the police command is still investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

He said: “The Imo State Police Command has arrested Barrister Donald Mbamah, a 64-year-old man, in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old student, Paul Victor, on March 17, 2025.

“The incident occurred at approximately 12:34 PM at Mbamah’s residence located at Area N, World Bank, New-Owerri. The victim, a student of Urban Development Secondary School, was allegedly shot in the buttocks under circumstances that are still under investigation.

“Police operatives from the New Owerri Division, led by the DPO, swiftly responded to a distress call from a concerned neighbor who heard the gunshot.

“They arrived at the scene, apprehended the suspect, and rushed the victim, Paul Victor, to General Hospital, Umuguma for treatment. Despite efforts to save him, the victim was confirmed dead on March 20, 2025.”

Following the incident, Okoye said Mbamah was arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department for questioning.

He added: “A thorough investigation is ongoing, and the police are working to recover the alleged firearm used in the shooting. Photographs were also taken at the crime scene as part of the investigation.

“The Imo State Police Command expresses its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and assures the public that justice will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court once investigations are completed and sufficient evidence is gathered.”

The Command also called on the public to refrain from taking the laws into their hands and allow the police and relevant authorities to handle the matter through legal means.

