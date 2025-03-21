NAHCON reacts to staff union demands better welfare, others

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has reacted to issues relating to its staff union, declaring that the management was not perturbed when it received a letter from the union’s executives agitating for staff elevation and welfare.

This was contained in a press statement by the NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Information and Publications, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Friday.

Usara, who signed the statement on behalf of the Commission’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, confirmed that the demands made by the staff union are being addressed.

NAHCON’s reaction, the statement indicated, was prompted by recent discussions in the media regarding its leadership and administrative decisions.

Usara indicated that as a public institution, NAHCON always ensures that its leaders and employees are guided by its regulatory framework and civil service procedures in all its operations, administrative or otherwise.

She restated: “NAHCON’s leadership recognizes the important role of staff unions in advocating for employee welfare in establishments all over the world.

“However, the Commission rejects the misrepresentations made in some report(s) making the rounds over its interaction with its Staff Union.

“It is common knowledge that Staff Unions in any parastatal agitate for staff welfare and protect staff interests over those of others.”

The NAHCON spokesperson added contrary to claims circulating in the media, the Commission’s Staff Union did not submit a petition against its leadership, explaining that a petition means reporting the leadership to an external agency.

“Instead, the Union issued an internal reminder to NAHCON Management on certain internal matters,” Usara clarified.

The statement reads in part: “Regarding allegations of nepotism, we in the Commission categorically state that appointments and assignments within NAHCON are guided strictly by due process. Specifically, the claim that Professor Abdullahi Saleh has appointed his son as a Personal Assistant within the Commission is false. Additionally, claims of retirees as existent on NAHCON’s official staff list suggest either deliberate misinformation or a misunderstanding of the Commission’s structure.

“While NAHCON welcomes constructive feedback, we implore pressmen and their aides to keep discussions about NAHCON’s leadership and operations factual, valuable and free from sensationalism. NAHCON’s management remains open to address any legitimate concerns through the appropriate channels rather than media campaigns designed to mislead the public.

“The Commission’s priority is to focus on its core responsibility of ensuring a smooth Hajj for Nigerian pilgrims. Management appreciates meaningful contributions that support this mission and encourage responsible discourse that upholds the integrity of information shared with the public.”

