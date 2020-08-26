A 38-year-old man, Oladimeji Ayodele, who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl, was on Tuesday remanded at the Correctional Centre on the orders of an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a count charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 8 in Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade said the defendant took the girl to a school and raped her.

He said the offence contravened Section 2 (2) of the Ekiti State Gender Based Violence Prohibited Law 2019.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution.

Chief Magistrate, Olanike Adegoke, did not take the defendant’s plea.

Adegoke consequently adjourned the case until September 7 for mention.