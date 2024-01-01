2024: PDP, LP greet Lagos residents, complain on hardships 

The Lagos Chapters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) have congratulated residents of the State on the beginning of 2024.

The opposition in separate statements on Monday, in Lagos, said that they felt the hardships of people.

The parties harped on economic challenges people were facing, especially the downtrodden.

PDP Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, who identified with residents, said the party was aware that the ruling APC had a long way to go in meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Amode restated that the PDP “acknowledged the economic challenges caused by the nationwide crisis.

“We anticipate that 2024 will usher in better prospects for the people of Lagos state.”

Amode said the party felt the difficulties faced by the people in last year.

Similarly, the State LP Chairperson, Pastor Dayo Ekong, in her New Year message, said the party prayed for a New Year, devoid of hunger and pains for the people.

Congratulating Nigerians and Lagos residents, Ekong, in a statement by the LP’s Spokesperson, Olubunmi Odesanya, wished the people a year that would usher in joy, peace, positive energy for growth, development and success.

Ekong said: “As a people-oriented party, the Labour Party cannot but associate with the downtrodden who are facing underserved pain and hunger.

“Labour Party feels the challenges of Lagos residents.

“It has become increasingly obvious that the hunger in the land has spread across the country laced with the spate of insecurity and killings.

“The Labour Party identifies with Nigerians during this distressed period and pray that things will get better.

“We hope that the APC led government will do the needful and ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians”.

Ekong urged residents to continue to pray for peace and prosperity in the State and nation. NAN