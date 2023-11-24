2023 Thanksgiving: Nigerian Church in US distributes 1,000 turkeys

A Nigerian church in New York, United States of America, Christ Apostolic Church, under Goke Food Pantry, has distributed over 1,000 turkeys and food items to some families to celebrate the 2023 Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Day, celebrated fourth Thursday of November, is an annual national holiday in the United States.

It is to celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the past year.

A statement by the Secretary, Christ Apostolic Church Goke Food Pantry, Deaconess Olufunke Obadina, said the church has kept the tradition of supporting families during the thanksgiving season for 10 years.

It said: “Christ Apostolic Church (first in the Americas) Goke Food Pantry in Brooklyn, New York is widely known for its yearly free turkey meat giveaway to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“They gave more than 1,000 turkeys to the public on Saturday, November 18.

“This turkey giveaway is co-sponsored by the church and dedicated partners.

“The crowd that showed up to receive this turkey was unimaginable but to God be the glory, no one left without getting something.”

According to Obadina, the food pantry recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in a community health fair.

She said the Mayor of New York City deemed Goke Food Panty worthy of receiving a proclamation for its impact in the community feeding of the less privileged.

She added: “This recognition is one of the towering recognitions that can be conferred on a non-profit organisation such as Goke Food Pantry.

“The pantry’s mission is to halt food insecurity while providing nutritious food to the public. God be our help.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Goke Food Pantry distributed 750 turkeys to the needy in 2022 to mark Thanksgiving Day.

Named after the late Rev. Dr. Adegoke Oyedeji, Goke Food Pantry opened its doors to serve the Kensington community in Brooklyn on June 8, 2013.

The initiative was initially funded and staffed by members of the church.

Since then, GFP has expanded to include volunteers from the community and has partnered with other organisations to provide food to those in need.