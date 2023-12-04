2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC defeat Rivers United

Dreams FC on Sunday defeated Rivers United 2-1 to record their first win in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Ghanaian side had lost 2-0 to Club Africain of Tunisia in their opening fixture of the competition last weekend.
The hosts however bounced back with a spirited display at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana.
John Antwi sent the home fans into wild jubilation after netting the opening goal in the 35th minute, with Eric Boateng providing the assist.
Boateng also set up Abdul Aziz Issah for the second goal 15 minutes from time.
Also Read:
- NJC to appoint Justices to Supreme Court this week, recognises Ojo as Osun CJ
- Editorial: Nigeria’s Castrated local government administration
- Lagos communities cry for help as FAAC disburses N1.719t as LGs allocation in 2021 (3)
- Issues on 2024 Budget proposal, by Kehinde Aderemi
- Suspected killers of Imo DPO, Inspector arrested
Rivers United reduced the deficit through Alex Oyowah in stoppage time, which proved to be only a consolation goal.
In other results of matches also played on Sunday, Club Africain secured the top position in Group C with six points from two games after defeating Academica do Lobito of Angola 3-1 away.
Rivers United dropped to second place with three points from the same number of matches.