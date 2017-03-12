Niger to establish media committee

The statement said the committee would comprise of media executives and practitioners in the state, with the mandate to expand the scope of media presence of government programmes, especially those of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, who it said has been delivering on his mandate

The Niger State Government is to set up a media and information management committee to ensure adequate media coverage of the state government’s activities.

Jonathan Vatsa, the Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, stated this in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said the committee would comprise of media executives and practitioners in the state, with the mandate to expand the scope of media presence of government programmes, especially those of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, who it said has been delivering on his mandate.‎

The statement added that the committee would be chaired by Vatsa, while Malam Abubakar Ndaman, the Managing Director of the state-owned newspaper, would serve as the secretary.‎

It added: ““This team of practitioners and administrators will lubricate the information management machine of the state to ensure that the people are well informed on our development strides, which we all agreed is unprecedented.

“The governor is delivering on all his campaign promises, so the people must be made to know and understand tangible and intangible development going on in the state for them to key in.‎

“This committee will re-invigorate the mechanism that will make the people know, understand and key into our government restoration agenda for growth and development.”

