FERMA begins rehabilitation of Alapere/Old Toll Gate Road in Lagos

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency has begun filling of critical portions of the Alapere/Old Toll Gate Road on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This is coming a day after Lagosians complained about the slow pace of work by FERMA, especially on the Third Mainland Bridge section of the repairs.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, who visited the site on Monday, reports that FERMA was laying asphalt on the Ibadan-bound carriageway from the Ketu Junction to the Old Toll Gate Bus Stop.

FERMA had deployed men and machines including asphalt-paving machines and rollers on the outer lane of the road.

A source in the agency told NAN on condition of anonymity that FERMA moved to site on Tuesday to lay asphalt on various sections of the road, beginning from Alapere.

Tayo Awodu, a FERMA engineer in charge of the project, said that the agency was working on distressed portions of the highway.

Awodu said: “We are filling distressed portions of the pavement and overlaying them with asphalt.

“We have evolved a new plan to finish the work this month if all things work out according to plans.”

He noted that heavy vehicular traffic was a major challenge to construction in Lagos, saying that the company was working at night to speed up work.

NAN reports that the road project was awarded to MJD Ventures in November 2016.

It was scheduled to be completed by May.

NAN.

