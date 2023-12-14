Yinka Ayefele: My triplets always ask me why I can’t stand + Video

Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele, has revealed that his triplets, who are four years old, are always asking him why he cannot stand.

He revealed this in a video with his children on Tuesday to mark the 26th year of the accident.

Ayefele released the video of the discussion with his children on his YouTube channel, with a snippet on his Instagram page.

He wrote in the snippet on the Instagram page: “They always want me to stand up…

“And they kept asking me why every day, even up until last night…

“I tried hard not to be emotional…

“Indeed, it was ‘My turning point. 12/12/1997’. To God be the Glory.”

Speaking about the accident, Ayefele said: “I was the one driving, but the road was slippery.

“That’s how my car tumbled like six times, and it ended in a bush, in a deep pit.

“When my car was on the push, some people came to rescue me and took me to the hospital.”