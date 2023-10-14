Wike sets up joint task forces on ‘one chance’, robbery, kidnappings

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has set up two joint security task forces to ensure the safety and security of residents of the FCT.

The Commissioner, FCT Police Command, CP Haruna Garba, made this known to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

He spoke after the FCT Security Council meeting.

Garba said one of them was a Joint Task Force consisting of all security agencies in the FCT on “one chance” activities.

The other, he said, is a Joint Task Force to curtail the activities of armed robbers, kidnappers and all forms of crimes within the FCT and its environment.

According to him, the goal is to flush out criminal elements from the FCT, stop cross border crimes and curb the activities of “one chance” in the FCT.

Garba said: “The FCT Security Council, headed by Wike, met this afternoon and discussed ways and means of ensuring safety and security in the FCT.

“Some of the ‘one chance’ operators have been arrested and would be prosecuted after investigations are concluded.”

He assured residents of the FCT of their resolve to curtail all forms of criminality within the FCT and its environment.

The Commissioner assured FCT residents that the task force would crack down on the activities of “one chance” elements n the FCT.

“Residents will see significant improvement in the coming days,” Garba declared.