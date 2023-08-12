 We’ll take drastic action against Akpabio, over ‘unguarded comments’ — Ndume

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has disclosed plans by senators to take drastic action against Senate President Godswill Akpabio if he continues to make unwarranted statements.

Akpabio had on Monday before proceeding on annual recess, said a token had been sent to the lawmakers to enable them to “enjoy their holidays”.

But speaking during an interview with the BBC Hausa service on Friday, Ndume said Akpabio’s comments are unbecoming of a leader.

According to him, the money received was their statutory entitlement and nothing special.

“It’s common knowledge that if any employee is going on leave, he/she is entitled to a leave grant. That was the money we received, and it is nothing unusual or special.

“All senators received two million naira. And I am making this comment with a heavy heart, because he [Akpabio] is the cause of this controversy.

“He created an impression as if we were given some special or huge amounts of money. What’s the big deal if I receive two million naira allowance in my capacity as a senator?

“He made a very wrong statement, and I warned him immediately that his comments were unbecoming of an elder.

“In fact, we are even planning to take drastic action against him if he continues making unguarded statements and acting as if we are kids.