The action of a secondary school student in Rivers State of opening a teargas canister during school has led to the injuring of several students occasioned by a stampede.

The incident happened on Thursday at Community Secondary School, Oroworukwo in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

With thick white smoke billowing, students ran for their lives, with some jumping down from the first and second floors of the school.

The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, said the Senior Secondary School 2 student got the teargas canister from the room of his late father, who was a policeman.

Omoni, who dismissed insinuations on the social media that the teargas was released as a result of a cult clash, said: “The boy and some of his classmates began to fiddle with the canister before it exploded while they were in the classroom.

“The boy has been arrested and investigation is ongoing.”