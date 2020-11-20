Four suspended members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have been prevented from entering the Assembly premises by security agents.

The lawmakers, who emerged victorious at the Court of Appeal in a suit contesting their suspension, are members of the All Progressives Congress, but backing the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who is at loggerheads with his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The affected lawmakers include the Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji; Favour Tomomewo; and Wale Williams.

They were barred from entering the Assembly premises by security agents who said they were acting on the orders of the Speaker of the House, Hon. David Oleyelogun.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the state capital, had on Wednesday upheld the judgement of the state High Court, which ordered the Assembly to reinstate the lawmakers and pay them all their entitlements.

The lawmakers were earlier suspended for alleged gross misconduct during a rowdy session in the wake of attempts to impeach Ajayi, who later dumped the APC for Zenith Labour Party, the platform on which he contested for and lost the governorship election in the state in October.