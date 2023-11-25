Victor Osimhen returns from injury

Nigeria’s striker, Victor Osimhen, has returned to training with Napoli after six weeks on the sideline due to injury.

The 2022-23 Serie A top scorer has been sidelined for around six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

This was while away on international duty with Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the beginning of October.

According to an update released by Napoli on Friday, the forward trained with the group in the final session before Saturday’s important clash against Atalanta.

La Dea find themselves in fifth place in Serie A and are currently one point and one place behind Napoli.