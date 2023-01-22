Varsity teacher burnt to death in lone car accident

The Dean of Student Affairs at Niger Delta University, Amadoma in Bayelsa State, Dr. Ayasen Kemeakigha, has died in a car crash on Saturday, the Bayelsa State Police Command stated on Sunday.

The spokesman of the Command, SP Asinim Butswat, stated that the police found the late Dean in his incinerated car.

This was after a lone accident on the Tombia-Amasoma Highway.

Butswat stated that Kemeakigha had been burnt to death before help arrived.

He said: “On January 21 policemen responded to a scene of a lone fatal car accident along Tombia-Amassoma Road, Bayelsa, and discovered that the only occupant in the vehicle, a Toyota Corrolla, was burnt to death.

“The corpse has been evacuated to the morgue.

:Investigation is on-going.”