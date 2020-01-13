Barcelona is reportedly due to hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss the future of manager Ernesto Valverde.

While it appears increasingly likely that Valverde will be removed from his position at some point during 2020, it has previously been suggested that the 55-year-old would remain at Camp Nou until the end of the season.

However, after the club’s semi-final exit in the Supercopa de Espana last week, Sport claims that officials at the Catalan giants are considering whether to sack Valverde on Monday.

Should they opt for a change in the dugout, it is suggested that Barcelona ‘B’ boss Francisco Garcia Pimienta may be handed the reins until the end of the season.

The Spanish giants, who still sit at the top of the La Liga standings, allegedly view former midfielder Xavi as the long-term successor to Valverde.

However, the club legend, currently in charge of Al Sadd, does not want to be appointed midway through the season.