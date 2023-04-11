Two Inspectors, Sergeant arrested for flogging, slapping civilian

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, has said three policemen: Inspector Adejoh Siaka, Inspector Friday Obaka and Sergeant Ndiwa Kpuebari, all from Rivers State Police Command, have been arrested for slapping a civilian.

Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, announced the development in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

Adejobi, in the statement accompanied by a photograph of the policemen, said: “These are the men who slapped a man on the road in Rivers.

“They reported at the Force Headquarters today.

“Trial will soon commence.

“We will update as soon as possible.”

The policemen has in a viral video were caught harassing and assaulting a young man at Elibrade Junction, Emohua, Rivers State.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, had promised that the men would be identified and arrested.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP OKon O Effiong, had ordered their immediate arrest.

The reason for the policemen slapping and flogging the young man is yet unknown.

Iringe-Koko had said: “As a defender of human rights, the CP assures members of the public, that the Police Officers will be investigated in line with extant rules underlying the conduct of police personnel; and appropriate sanctions meted accordingly.

“The Command further assures the good people of Rivers State of its unalloyed commitment to promoting the rule of law.”