Truck, vehicles collide, LASTMA rescues three injured passengers

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have rescued three injured accident victims at Anthony Service Lane inward Town Planning Way, Lagos.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed this in a statement.

In the statement on Tuesday in Lagos, Taofiq said that the three rescued accident victims were passengers inside a Volkswagen commercial bus affected in the accident.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that a speeding Volvo six-tyre truck (T-17138LA) was involved in a collision with a Nissan Car (LSD 497 EY) and two Volkswagen commercial buses (EKY 129 XT / KSF 815 XS).

According to him, policemen from Mosafejo Police Station provided security backup during the rescue operation by LASTMA officials.

“Mr Bakare Akanbi, Head, LASTMA Zone 11 Anthony who led the recovery operations confirmed that his team immediately evacuated the Volvo Truck and three other vehicles off the road for unhindered vehicular movement inward Town Planning,” he said.

He added that the rescued accident victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Taofiq also said that the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, warned truck owners/drivers to always observe speed limits.

Bakare-Oki urged them to ensure their trucks are properly checked, including the brake system, before embarking on any journey within or outside Lagos.