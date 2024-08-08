Troops nab notorious gunrunner in North West

The Nigerian Army says its troops have successfully dismantled a gun-running syndicate that has been supplying arms and ammunition to terrorist groups operating in the North-West.

The army, in a post on its official X Handle on Thursday, said the troops also apprehended a notorious kidnapping syndicate and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from the suspects.

It said that troops working in coordination with other security agencies had on Wednesday seized a notorious gunrunner, Mallam Yau Ibrahim.

The post said the suspect was nabbed at Babinga Kudaru village of Saminaka, Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the post, the arrest followed an earlier apprehension of another syndicate member on July 31, by the troops of Operation Safe Haven in Jos.

“Among the items recovered are an AK-47 rifle, AK-47 rifle magazine, 1,641 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, and 49 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition,’’ it said.

In Katsina State, the Nigerian army said its troops laid an ambush and neutralised a terrorist at Anguwa Boka in Faskari Local Government Area.

It added that the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 Magazine, three Rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, a mobile phone and assorted items.

The Nigerian army also said that its troops had, in a separate operation, tracked and apprehended one Abubakar Shehu (25) in the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun.

“Shehu is a member of a kidnap syndicate responsible for the assassination of Alhaji Mairuga Abubakar, Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) in Orelope Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“Following preliminary investigation, the suspect led troops to Okoka forest in Itesiwaju Local Government Area.

Also Read:

“They recovered four AK-47 rifles, a locally fabricated pistol, eight magazines, one cartridge, and 110 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

“The troops are continuing their pursuit of other members of the kidnap syndicate,’’ it added.

The Nigerian army urged the public to relentlessly support the troops with credible information to further enhance on-going operations.

Post Views: 4