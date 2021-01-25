Chelsea defender, Fikayo Tomori, has stated that he joined AC Milan to help their title push.

Tomori has joined the Rossoneri on-loan to the end of the season with a permanent option included for €30 million.

He said: “Playing football is beautiful, but obviously it is more when you win and that’s why I came here.

“This team knows how to win, when in the museum I saw the Champions League, the Scudetti, all of the trophies, I understand that this is what I want to achieve while I am here.

“I am very happy and I really, really want to start.

“Being here is a great opportunity for me to grow and win trophies.

“The history of Milan is the history of a club used to winning.

“And I’m sure that this season, and the future, will be no different.”

Tomori also said: “I talked to the coach (Stefano Pioli) and he was very happy with my arrival, obviously I am too.

“He gave me the motivation to play and give my best.

“I spoke to some who have already played here or with Italian teams.

“And from everyone I spoke to I only heard excellent things about Milan.

“But beyond that, for me there was only Milan.”