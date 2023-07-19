Tinubu-CJN Conversations: APC, most fraudulent party in Nigeria, Africa – Ex-Jonathan’s aide

828 828

The controversies trailing the alleged telephone conversations between President Bola Tinubu and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola is getting messier, just as the alarm blower, Jackson Ude has maintained his accusation and described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the “most fraudulent political party” in Nigeria and entire Africa.

Ude, a former Director of Strategy and Communications, under former President Goodluck Jonathan in a statement personally signed by him Wednesday, knocked APC, declaring it “is the most fraudulent political party in the history of Nigeria’s democracy”.

While noting that he would not have ordinarily responded to the APC rebuttal to his allegations, the former Presidential aide insisted and held to his controversial tweet, alleging that President Tinubu has “been having conversations with the CJN and the DG, DSS before and after the Presidential elections.

“Their planned meeting in France and London was botched when it was exposed by the media. Tinubu has had a series of phone conversations with the mentioned persons requesting their opinion and help over the 2023 Presidential election matter pending at the PEPC. He had also sought the opinion of a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice on his chances at the tribunal. If they keep denying, let them submit their phone records and that of their aides for forensics.

“APC is the most mischievous and lying political party in Africa. A den and safe haven for criminals. How do you explain a party that knowingly fielded a man with drug crime cases, questionable identity, multiple FBI cases in the United States of America, U.S.A, as a Presidential candidate, and rigged him to the Presidency. Whether Bola Tinubu has been convicted for any crimes or not, the mere fact that he has been severally linked to fraudulent behaviour locally and internationally, places a moral burden for which a serious-minded political party should have considered before allowing him buy his way to become a Presidential candidate.

“How do you explain a political party that removed fuel subsidy, claimed it has saved over N400billion from subsidy removal to turn around and collect N800billion loan out of which they planned to gift the National Assembly N70billion, give the National Judicial Council, NJC, headed by the same Chief Justice of Nigeria, who will sit on the Election case a whopping N35billion and then share N8k to Nigerians for six months. How more mischievous, deceitful and fraudulent can a political party be?”

“When the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Government under President Goodluck Jonathan attempted to remove the fuel subsidy and fuel prices went up to N87 per litre, same APC mobilized Nigerians and went to the streets in protest against that Government. Today, fuel prices have increased to nearly N800 per litre under the same minimum wage but the Party wants Nigerians to celebrate and clap for the Government. If this is not mischievous and fraudulent, what then is it? Ude asked.

His statement reads further: “APC went ahead in their statement to describe Tinubu as a “core democrat.” Very laughable. A “core democrat” who cannot win an election without rigging. A core democrat who will forge his age, academic records, place of birth, commit all manner of crimes at home and abroad. Nigeria does not deserve persons with such credentials.

“I have not dished out any falsehood or inflamed any passion. I have only exposed what Bola Tinubu and his party are doing behind the scenes. They are the ones who have inflamed passions, dished out falsehood since 2015, misruled the country, created more unemployment and poverty in the country.

“APC should do well not to push me because I have more information to dish out on Tinubu to prove that he was never a fit and proper person to run for political office anywhere in the world. Enough is enough”.

Meanwhile, the CJN has reacted to Ude’s accusation Wednesday in a statement issued by the Director of Press in the Supreme Court, denying having conversations with Tinubu and urging parties that were involved in petitions before the PEPC to exercise restraint and wait for the Court ruling, instead of resorting to meddling.