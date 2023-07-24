TikTok user who accused Eniola Badmus of being a pimp arrested + Video, photos

828 828

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has allegedly effected the arrest of a TikTok user, Ego Blessing Okoye, who accused her of organising ladies for chieftains of the All Progressives Congress.

The troll, who went viral with her video, accused the popular actress of having been a professional pimp for a long time.

Okoye asserted that Badmus links ladies to top politicians all over Nigeria.

“Eniola Badmus is a professional pimp. She connects small small girls to big politicians all over Nigeria,” the lady alleged in the viral video.

Addressing the claims via her Instagram page, Badmus warned those who coined disdainful lies against her to thread carefully.

She further stated that she had heard so much untrue rumours but wouldn’t be responding to claims as she belongs to the league of people who don’t pay attention to hearsay.

However, a video shared on the actress’s YouTube Channel showed Okoye being held in police custody at an undisclosed location.

The lady was reportedly arrested on July 22, 2023.

Part of the video also captured Okoye pleading with Badmus for forgiveness, stressing that the viral video was done out of desperation to make money.

She said: “I just did it because of the money.

“I was so desperate to make money.

“Please forgive me.”