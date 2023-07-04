Taraba imposes curfew as fresh communal clash claims several lives, many displaced

828 828

The Wurkun Youth Ambassadors WorldWide, a pressure group, has condemned fresh violence between Wurkun and Karimjo people of Karim-Lamido local government area of Taraba State.

In a statement, the group’s spokesperson, Seth Sule, appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to deploy more security personnel to restore normalcy in the area.

He also called on the governments to collaborate with security agencies to deploy more security personnel to the communities and the council.

Sule said: “No fewer than 3,000 people have been displaced while properties, farm crops and animals worth millions of naira have been destroyed.”

Sule urged the warring factions to eschew violence and embrace peace to attract development to the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police in Taraba State on Sunday confirmed fresh violence between the Wurkun and Karimjo people of Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the Taraba State Police Command, Usman Abdulahi, who confirmed the development, said the violence started in the early hours of Saturday.

Abdulahi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, however, said the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

He said: “In the last few days, there have been pockets of guerilla attacks between Karimjo and the Wurkun people in the area.”

The PPRO, who noted that the command is on top of the situation, said normalcy would soon return to the two communities and the council at large.

NAN reports that Governor Kefas has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Karim Lamido Local Government Area of the state following Saturday’s crisis between Karimjo and Wurkun people that has claimed several lives.

In a statement signed by Yusuf Sanda, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kefas directed all security agencies to ensure strict compliance with the order.

The statement said: “Governor Kefas has declared an immediate 24-hour curfew in Karim town and its environs effective from July 2.

“The curfew follows renewed communal conflicts in some parts of Karim Lamido LGA of the state.

“Security agencies have been mandated to ensure strict compliance and any person or group of persons found violating the order shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“All ward heads, village heads, traditional rulers, and stakeholders in Karim Lamido LGA are to take note of this development.”