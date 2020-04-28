Tantalizers Plc, Nigeria’s largest indigenous Quick Service Restaurant brand, has signed a partnership agreement with OyaNow Logistics and Concorde Express in a bid to offer customers greater ease of order delivery across major areas in Lagos.

The QSR frontliner has signed on to the fast-growing OyaNow app, a multi-product online shopping the platform, thereby making it possible for customers in Lekki, Ajah, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, central Lagos and other parts of the Lagos Island metropolis to place their Tantalizers menu order direct from their phones via the OyaNow app.

With this, customers in the Island can get their favourite quality Tantalizers meals in less than 45 minutes via the OyaNow app.

Tantalizers has also become the first QSR brand in the country to engage the services of fast-rising logistics company, Concorde Express, to service its huge customer base in Lagos Mainland, especially Festac, Amuwo-odofin, Satellite, Ikotun, Iyana Ipaja, Dopemu, and Abule Egba areas.

All the customer needs to do is to dial the Tantalizers order centre/delivery lines – 07015999154 and 07015999023, and the meal will be delivered in a jiffy.

According to the Deputy Managing Director of Tantalizers Plc, Gbolahan Labinjo, the partnerships represent a synergy of strengths with innovation-driven service providers to underline the company’s re-defined business focus of ensuring that lovers of its delicacies do not face any form of stress in getting their favourite meals in spite of the challenges of the season.

Labinjo added that Tantalizers would continue to research and develop innovative means and strategies to deliver utmost customer satisfaction in order to remain the leader in its business section.