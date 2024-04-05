Suspected kidnappers arrested after grabbing four staff of firm, demanding N300m

The Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested four suspected kidnappers after they grabbed four staff of Lujo Heights Homes Management on January 19, 2024.

This was as the police further declared that it had arrested a notorious cultist and kidnapper, known as Godfrey Odum.

This brought the total number of those arrested for kidnapping to five.

The Command Spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said a recent operation resulted in the successful arrest of the five suspects over their involvement in various criminal activities, including kidnapping and cultism.

According to Iringe-Koko, the investigation was initiated following a report by Lujo Heights Homes management on January 19, 2024.

The report detailed the disappearance of four staff members during a routine property inspection in Okocha Community, Igbo-Etche, Etche Local Government Area.

Despite repeated attempts to establish contact, there was no response from the missing individuals.

Iringe-Koko said through intelligence-gathering efforts, the police arrested four suspects believed to be connected to the incident.

She identified the suspects as Bello, Aliyu Usman, Sule Abubakar and Abdullahi Adamu.

She added: “During questioning, these suspects confessed to their involvement in the abduction of the victims, as well as the subsequent destruction of the Toyota Sequoia SUV they were travelling in.

“The victims, who endured a harrowing ordeal in the forests of Etche, recounted being subjected to inhumane treatment and constant threats of death unless a ransom of N300,000,000 was paid for their release.”

The image manager explained that investigations revealed that these individuals are part of a criminal network predominantly composed of Fulani individuals operating under the guise of cattle rearers.

She further said that the suspects had been engaged in a series of kidnappings across Rivers, Delta and Edo States.

“In Port Harcourt, they had taken up residence in Valley Decision Estate, where they deceitfully convinced the community to grant them access to the land, purportedly for protection against land grabbers,” said Iringe-Koko.

She said that one of the suspects, Aliyu Usman, 33, emerged as a central figure in the criminal operations.

Usman had been working as a security guard in Valley Decision Estate, Rumukwurushi, facilitating the infiltration of criminals.

Iringe-Koko said that Usman has a previous history of involvement in armed robbery, adding: “Sule Abubakar, who is 25 years old was brought into the gang by Aliyu Usman to strengthen their criminal activities in Port Harcourt.

“During interrogation, Sule confessed to his participation in his first kidnapping assignment in Edo State, alongside his elder brother who is currently at large.

“Abdullahi Adamu, who is 20 years old, had recently arrived in Port Harcourt and was undergoing training in criminal operations under the guidance of Aliyu.

“Furthermore, Mallam Yahaya, who had been supplying food to the captors, was also arrested.

“He admitted to receiving a sum of N470,000 as his share of the ransom.

“During the operations, the police were able to recover two locally-made pistols, two smartphones, and a black Toyota Sequoia belonging to the gang. Investigations are currently underway to apprehend other members of the criminal network who are still at large.”

In a separate operation, the Anti-Cultism Unit successfully arrested Odum.

He was implicated in the abduction of Chukwu.

The victim was eventually released after being robbed of her belongings.

Odum has confessed to the crime and has provided crucial information regarding the identities of other gang members involved.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, commended the outstanding performance of the officers under his watch in combating crime and ensuring the safety of residents.

Disu advised residents to be careful when hiring security personnel and reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to rid the state of criminal elements.

The Commissioner urged all residents to remain law-abiding citizens and to cooperate with the police in their efforts to maintain peace and security within the state.