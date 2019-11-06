Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has stated that the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, and co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, charged with treasonable felony, among others have met the bail conditions imposed on them and will be freed today.

He said, “I have already explained to the learned prosecuting counsel that we are encumbered by the refusal of the State Security Service to allow us to prepare for the defence of the defendants.

““I had already asked my learned counsel for the prosecution, that we are confident that the defendants will be freed today (Wednesday) from the custody of the SSS having met the bail conditions imposed on them by this honourable court.

“Once they are liberated from the custody of the SSS, we will be in a position to take full instruction from them.”

