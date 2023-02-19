Soludo calls for review of cases handled by Zone 13, RRS Awkuzu

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has directed the Attorney General of the State to call for and review all case files with allegations of human rights abuses handled by Police Zone 13 Headquarters in Ukpo and the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu.

Governor Soludo made the call on Sunday in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.

Soludo made the call following viral pieces of information on alleged illegal detention, kidnapping, extrajudicial killing and human organ harvesting by a squad of key officers of both formations.

In the statement, Soludo said his attention had been drawn to media reports on alleged criminalities involving some police officers in Zone 13, Ukpo and alleged human rights abuses by some officers of the RRS, Awkuzu.

He said: “Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the Inspector General of Police has set up a Special Investigation Panel to investigate the allegations at the end of which a report would be issued.

“I commend the Inspector General of Police for that timely intervention.

“In the meantime, I have requested the Attorney General of Anambra State to immediately call for, and review all the files of cases on allegation of commission of offences created by the laws of our State, being handled by the said RRS.

“This will enable the Attorney General to give such directions or take such necessary legal actions in line with section 211 of the Constitution and sections 148, 149 and 150 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Anambra State 2022.”

Soludo assured the public that his government was monitoring the situation closely and would ensure that justice is done if anybody is found culpable.

The governor called for calm on the part of the public pending the outcome of the inquiry, urging them to remain patient and allow the law to run its due course.

“My administration has zero tolerance for criminality and will always allow the rule of law to reign supreme at all times while ensuring that justice is meted to those who deserve it,” he said.