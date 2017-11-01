Singer Stella Monye debuts in Nollywood movie + movie link

Nigerian musician and performer, Stella Monye, has given acting a second thought.

Monye needs little or no introduction for her songs have brought her popularity over the years.

Her hit tracks, Oko mi ye and Kilode, produced more than 30 years ago are still sweet music to the ears and feet of lovers of good African music.

Indeed, Monye has come a long way.

She tried activism one time and later relaxed, but with six albums to her credit and over three decades in the business, she surely ranks among the top female musicians in Nigeria with, Christie Essien Igbokwe, Onyeka Onwenu and others.

The latest gist in town is the appearance of Monye in a movie produced by Yomi Fabiyi, titled: “Agbede Meji,” which means Crossroad.

Movie lovers home and abroad who watched the movie online cannot but recognise the acting Skills of Monye in the movie.

When SpyeTV spoke with Monye exclusively, she revealed: “Many didn’t know I am a Theatre Arts graduate.

“Singing is my first love, while acting is also my career.”

Monye promised to feature in Nollywood movies as she is planning a comeback into the entertainment scene.