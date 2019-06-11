A sexagenarian, Cletus Williams, who allegedly hacked his colleague to death, was on Tuesday brought before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Williams, 60, a security guard, appeared on a charge of murder. His plea was not taken.

But the Prosecutor, Insp. D. Raphel, told the court that the defendant had committed the offence on May 24, about 1.00a.m., at Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu.

He alleged that the defendant had used a machete to hack John Okorogor, 30, now deceased all over his body to death while he was asleep at his duty post.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which carries a death sentence for convicts.

The Magistrate, Tolu Agbona, remanded the defendant at the Ikoyi prison pending an outcome of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

He also adjourned until July 15 pending the advice.