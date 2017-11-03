Senate to probe Fashola over $35m expenditure without appropriation

The Senate will on Tuesday consider a motion alleging that the Ministry of Power spent $35 million on a project that was not appropriated by the National Assembly.

Senator Dino Melaye, who called the attention of the Senate to the “bazaar” that is going in the Ministry, said the project, which was tagged: “Fast Power,” was meant add more to the national grid.

In Melaye’s words: “Sometime last year, the Ministry of Power came up with a project they termed Fast Power.

“The project is supposed to be for the building of new generating plants to add power to our grid.

“There are few questions I need to ask.

“Up till date, there is no detail on this new generating plant.

“There is no appropriation by National Assembly for this project.

“The Ministry has spent $35 million on the Fast Power project that has no appropriation or no detailed feasibility study.

“How and when was this money appropriated?

“Out of this money, $29 million was purportedly paid to General Electric for turbine, while $6 million was paid to others.

“This is a monumental fraud.

“We need the Senate to investigate this after moving a substantive motion to continue the anti-corruption fight.”

After his submission, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, asked Melaye to come with the motion next week Tuesday so that the lawmakers can look at it critically.