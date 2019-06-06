President Muhammadu Buhari has prevailed on one of the contestants for the Senate Presidency of the 9th Senate, Danjuma Goje, to withdraw from the race.

So also has Goje endorsed the President’s choice for the Senate presidency, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan is also the choice of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress.

This development followed a meeting between President Buhari, Goje and Lawan on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, who was also at the meeting, revealed the development to State House Correspondents.

Gone also confirmed the development when he spoke with State House correspondents.