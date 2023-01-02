Sanwo-Olu’s wife welcomes first babies of 2023

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday welcomed triplets delivered at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, among the first babies of the year.

The babies delivered through cesarean section by Mrs Olufoye were a girl weighing 2.2 kilograms born at 12:07 a.m.; the second child, a boy weighed 2 kilograms was delivered at 12:08 a.m. while the third child a girl born at 12:09 a.m. weighed 2.1 kilograms.

At the Eti-Osa Maternal Child Centre (MCC), a boy who weighed 3.1 kilograms delivered at 12:01 a.m. by Mrs Ayinde was the first baby of the year.

While baby Iromain, a girl who weighed 2.9 kilograms delivered at 12:02 a.m. was the first baby of the year at Ebute-Metta General Hospital.

Welcoming the first babies at these hospitals, Sanwo-Olu said babies are priceless gifts and their birth brings good fortune to society.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the state through the health ministry had strengthened its maternal and child health policies and programmes to reduce maternal, child and infant mortality.

She added that upgrading and constructing new Maternal and Child Care (MCC) centres was to provide accessible and affordable mother and child services to reduce the high morbidity and mortality among women and under-five children in the state.

Sanwo-Olu praised the healthcare workers and hospital management for positive attitudinal change and provision of conducive and serene environment for effective service delivery.

She also commended all philanthropists, corporate bodies, non-governmental organisations and civil society groups that partnered to complement the vision and efforts of the state in the health sector.

Similarly, Prof. Akin Abayomi, state Commissioner for Health, said the state was committed to the welfare and wellbeing of mothers and children, especially with regards to quality, efficient and accessible health service delivery.

Abayomi noted that the state remains committed to the reduction of maternal and child mortality.

He said that available statistics show an improvement in the state’s maternal and child health indices.

“This event is one of the special events through which the Lagos State Government is showing commitment and support to the wellbeing of mothers and children.

“I am proud of the Lagos State health family for doing wonderfully well in providing quality healthcare service delivery to the populace,” he said.

Abayomi also appealed to residents to enroll in the state Health Insurance Scheme ‘Ilera Eko’ for access to quality and efficient health care services.