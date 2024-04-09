Sanwo-Olu hosts man who swam 11.8km to promote mental health + Photos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has hosted a fitness coach, Dare Samuel Akinrodoye, who swam the entire length of the Third Mainland Bridge of 11.8km.

The coach, who did this on March 30, 2024, said it was his own bit to promoting mental health and stemming suicide.

Writing on his X handle on Monday after hosting Akinrodoye, Sanwo-Olu said: “Great achievements often stem from noble causes, and today, we celebrated a remarkable feat by one of Lagos’s very own, Dare Samuel Akinrodoye, known as COACH DREH.

“On March 30th, 2024, he swam 11.8km across the Third Mainland Bridge in an impressive time of 2 hours and 33 minutes, not just as a challenge to himself, but with a mission to raise awareness and campaign against suicide and depression.

Also Read

“It was an honour to welcome Coach Dreh and recognize his incredible journey, highlighting the importance of his cause. Lagos salutes your courage and commitment, Coach Dreh.

“Your dedication to making a difference both in and out of the water is truly inspiring. Your story embodies the strength and resilience that define the Lagos spirit.”