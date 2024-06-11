Sallah: Ado Bayero invites district heads to Durbar amid emirship tussle 

The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, who was recently dethroned by the state government, has invited district heads to durbar, a traditional event held in commemoration of Sallah.



The announcement was contained in a circular signed by a senior councilor of the emirate, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, Galadiman Kano, on Tuesday.



The circular, dated June 10, 2024, directed all the district heads of the emirate to come along with their village head, their horse riders and praise singers.



It reads, “We are directing all the district heads of the emirate to come along with their village head, their horse riders and phrase singer for the festivities.

“Also we are directing all the district heads to converge at Aminu Ado Bayero’s palace at Gidan Nassarawa on Saturday, Zhulhijjah 9, 1445 equivalent to June 15 at 11am for further directives without delay or insubordination.



“After the day’s court sitting, the emir will meet with all the district heads at the palace’s hall at Gidan Nassarawa intended to shed light on how this year’s durbar activities will roll out.”



The circular added that local government chairmen had been informed of the development to aide smooth transportation of the district heads into Kano metropolis.