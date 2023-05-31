RULAAC demands reinstatement of officers sacked for refusing N8m bribe

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre has written to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, demanding the reinstatement of dismissed police officers: Ishola Akano and Glorious Babatunde.

RULAAC also demanded a prompt, impartial and effective investigation into the alleged case of a car theft syndicate unravelled by the duo of Babatunde and Akano.

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, explained that until their wrongful dismissal from the Nigerian Police Force, Akano and Babatunde were detectives of the Kwara State Police Command who have a track records of proficiency in resolving issues of car theft.

Nwanguma recalled that RULAAC had previously written to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, calling for his intervention, but to date, no action has been taken.

The human rights activist stated that the information available to RULAAC is that Akano was dismissed for his gallant act of patriotism and incorruptibility.

They had unravelled a car theft network in December 2018.

But when it was getting clear that their investigations would indict some senior police officers and the duo would not accept a bribe of N8 million in order to stall the investigation, they were surreptitiously eased out of the police force over a trumped-up charge

In 2019, Akano and Babatunde arrested some members of car theft syndicate.

But the ringleader, Ajadi Habeeb, had been elusive until Akano, one Ayobami and Ali Abdulkadri eventually caught up with him on October 15 2019, when they traced him to his location.

Nwanguma said: “However, Ali Abdulkadri sabotaged the team’s efforts and aided the criminal’s escape, even driving off in the same car with the criminal.

“Rather than punishing the saboteur, a police station was created in Magida town on the outskirts of Ilorin close to Ajadi’s farm and Ali Abdulkadri was transferred from CID to become the new Officer-in-Charge (O/C) at Magida Police station.

“Meanwhile, Ishola and Glorious were dismissed over spurious and unsubstantiated charges.

“In early March 2020, Glorious and Shola were detained and booked for trial at the orderly room in ‘A’ Division at Kwara State Police Command for allegedly extorting N1.190 million from Fatai inside the car at the Zenith Bank near the Kwara Police headquarters.

“The duo was not allowed to defend themselves properly neither was concrete evidence found to incriminate them.

“Even the bank where the incident was said to have happened noted that if the police wanted to investigate the case, they would have at least asked for the CCTV footage of the day but nothing in that regard was done.”

Nwanguma noted that some other persons were also recommended for dismissal, but it was clear that it was only to clad the dismissal of Akano and Babatunde with the garb of validity, especially as every other person recommended for dismissal in the same circular as all been recalled and have all resumed duty.

He added: “Moreover, the criminal syndicate that the duo was investigating, and their gang members arrested have all either been eased off the hook or totally at large.

“Up till this moment Ajadi Habeeb has been at large while John and Charles, members of the syndicate, have been released on bail, despite multiple criminal evidence against them, and their cases badly stalled and damaged.”

Nwanguma explained that the matter has been in the public space for a while and the attitude of the police towards resolving it has done more harm than good to the image of the police force.

He further said: “Some independent journalists have carried out some investigation on the case and reported same.

“The Punch newspaper did a video that went viral about the case.

“Also, Human Right radio and TV platform, Brekete Family also reported the matter.

“Yet justice has been elusive.

“The Panel on police brutality has also heard this case and made reports that exonerated Ishola and Glorious.

“This matter has also been raised on the floor of the National Assembly by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives all to no avail.

“The video that Punch newspaper released drew the attention of Nigerians following which the Inspector General of Police gave a standing order that the case should be investigated. Ishola and Glorious were invited by the office of the Inspector General of Police to Abuja for investigation.

“The investigation had since been concluded and they were told orally that they were not culpable.

“The report of the investigation has been sent to the Inspector General of Police since 22nd January 2022 but up till this moment nothing has been done about it.”

He stated that information reaching RULAAC points to the allegation that the major reason for the ordeal of Akano and Babatunde was the fact that they were able to detect that Lagos State and Nasarawa State have similar vehicle registration databases and there were a set of armed robbers that specialised in stealing vehicles with Lagos number plates and taking them to Nasarawa State.

That way, no vehicle stolen from Lagos State can be traced, especially as the said syndicates also have connections within licensing offices.

RULAAC thus demanded: “The report of the IGP’s investigation on this matter be made public. Particularly, we hereby request a copy of the report of the said investigation.

“The duo of Akano and Babatunde be reinstated into the police force with their financial entitlements, including salary arrears and benefits be paid to them from the date of their termination until the date of their reinstatement.

“The police force compensates Babatunde and Akano for the ordeal they have been made to pass through.

“The Police force makes adequate provision for their safety going forward, the Police force commences a credible and transparent investigation into the issue of car theft syndicate, the compromise within the force and other government agencies and parastatals.”