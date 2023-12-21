Rivers Chiefs pledge solidarity with NDDC, pray for legacy projects

The Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs in Rivers State has pledged to support the Niger Delta Development Commission and its Executive Management in the task of urgently developing the various communities in the Niger Delta region.

They spoke during a solidarity visit to the NDDC Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye.

During the visit at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the Ogu Chiefs, from Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, led by Chairman of the Council of Chiefs, Chief Adokiye Ochemiebia Chuku, expressed confidence in the capacity of members of the NDDC Board and Management to deliver quality service.

Chief Chuku, speaking on behalf of the delegation, said it was important to support the NDDC management and their chief, Alabo Iyaye.

He took the opportunity to advice the Executive Director to leave a lasting legacy in the Niger Delta region and to always remember his immediate constituency in the course of his duties.

According to the leader of the delegation, the purpose of the visit was to demonstrate their solidarity with the Executive Director and urge him to print his name on the sands of the Niger Delta region.

He advised: “Please, make sure that you write your name in gold.

“We pray that at the end of your service, Niger Delta people will remember you for enduring legacies.”

Responding, Iyaye expressed appreciation for the show of solidarity from the Ogu Council of Chiefs.

He urged the Ogu community to continue fostering peace for which they are known, underscoring the indispensable role of peace as a catalyst for development in the region.

He stated: “All we need from traditional institutions such as yours is peace and cooperation because development cannot thrive without peace.”

The Executive Director assured the chiefs of his unwavering commitment to making them proud and pledged to leave an indelible mark by elevating the name of the Ogu community on the map of the Niger Delta region.