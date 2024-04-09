Primate Ayodele reveals candidates who can unseat Presidents Biya, Ouattara

Popular Nigerian prophet and the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed the candidates that can unseat the President of Cameroon, Paul Biya, and President of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara.

Primate Ayodele made the revelation in a statement signed on Tuesday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

He disclosed that Maurice Kamto, an opposition leader, can unseat Biya, who has been president for decades, if there is a coalition that will produce him as a candidate.

The prophet stated that it is only a coalition formed by opposition parties that can unseat Biya in the coming election.

Also Read:

He made it known that if the people want a change in government, the opposition should come together to support Kamto because he has all it takes to unseat the president of the country.

He advised the opposition to do everything possible for a coalition to work out.

Ayodele said: “Maurice Kamto can unseat Paul Biya if there is a coalition that will produce him as the candidate of the opposition.

“A coalition will unseat Paul Biya in the election.

“If there is no other opposition candidate, Maurice Kamto will defeat Paul Biya.

“The opposition must come together to produce a single candidate if they want a change.

“People will come out enmasse to vote against Paul Biya.

“There will be some political sabotage that will want to frustrate these efforts but it is only coalition and determination that can unseat Paul Biya.

“Opposition should produce just one candidates and the best among them is Maurine Kamto.”

Likewise in Cote d’Ivoire, Primate Ayodele advised Lauret Gbagbo, an opposition figure, to work with Charles Ble Goude because there may be a new law to disqualify him from contesting in the election.

He warned him of a tough time, while advising him to work with the right people in order to unseat the incumbent president.

He said: “Lauret Gbagbo must be very careful because President Alassane Ouattara wants to do everything to frustrate him.

“There may be a new law that will disqualify Gbagbo from contesting.

“He should get prepared for a tough time ahead of his political ambition.

“He should work with Charles Ble Goude in order to be able to defeat Ouattara.

“He must not relent in his efforts if he wants to win.

“He should team up with the right people and work very hard.”

In South Africa, Primate Ayodele stated that the ruling party will struggle to get the required number in the parliamentary election and suffer a setback that will affect the party’s chances.

He said: In South Africa, the ANC will struggle to get the required number in the parliamentary election, the party will suffer a setback at the election polls.

“The party will lose some seats to opposition.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele warned African countries against the activities of insurgents and the influx of natural disasters in the continent.

He mentioned some countries that should be watchful of these vices.

He said: “International terrorist groups like ISIS, Al Queda, Hamas,M23 will take Africa as their base, they will terrorize some African countries including Togo, Niger, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya.

“Our leaders need to rise to this battle.

“Also, Russia and China will send USA, France away in Africa, they will do a lot of things for African countries in terms of relief materials, loans and support.

“The following countries should prepare for disasters like earthquake, landslide, earth tremor; Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Mozambique, Tanzania, Malawi, Senegal, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Namibia, Tanzania, Guinea, Ghana.

“African leaders must also pray not to see the death of a sitting president, stampede and successful coup.”