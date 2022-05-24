Primaries: APC pressure group warns against imposition of candidates by leaders

A socio-political group existing within the Abia State Chapter of the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC), Abia Rejoice Movement (ARM), has insisted that it’s time for the state leadership to resist the imposition of political office holders by some party leaders in the state.

This comes against the backdrop of the upcoming primaries of the party in the States across the Federation.

In a statement signed by the group’s Media Directorate head, Chima Obiwuru, in Umuahia, the state capital Tuesday, it reiterated that the people must be allowed to choose their leaders and not allow some people to select for them.

According to it, “the futile attempt by one of the Abia APC gubernatorial aspirants to be imposed as consensus candidate of the party out rightly against popular demand and political reality has met a brick wall, because, the NWC of the party out rightly rejected this devilish proposal and has enjoyed all aspirants to prepare for direct mode of primaries where all members of the party will elect the gubernatorial candidate in Abia.

“As against the scheming and machinations of this aspirant and his collaborators to avoid open, level playing and competitive primaries”.

The group further maintained that there must not be imposition of governorship candidates on party members in Abia chapter of the APC in the forthcoming primary election, warning anyone habouring such thought to perish it but should come and test his or her popularity and acceptability.

“No short-cut to becoming Abia APC gubernatorial candidate”, the political group added.

The ARM therefore, urged all card carrying members of the Abia chapter of the APC to come out en masse and vote in, for credible and visionary aspirants to emerge as standard bearers of the APC at all levels.

– By Chijindu Emeruwa