President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda a reality – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda is a reality.

He spoke at the site of the ongoing construction of the Vice President’s residence being executed by Julius Berger.

During the visit in Abuja on Saturday, Wike said that the FCT was wearing a new look in terms of infrastructural development in line with Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

He said that several projects in the FCT would be inaugurated to celebrate Tinubu’s one year in office and in fulfilment of the President’s agenda to renew the lost hope of Nigerians.

He added that key completed projects would be inaugurated to demonstrate the reality of President Tinubu’s promise of renewed hope to the people.

This, according to him, will further strengthen citizen’s trust in the government.

Wike said: “Let the residents know that the renewed hope agenda is a reality because if you don’t tell people this has been done, nobody will know that things have been done.

“Let people know that yes, this is the promise we made and within one year in office, this is what we have been able to achieve as far as FCT is concerned.

“Not just the infrastructure, changing the structure of FCT is another achievement.”

On the location of the VP residence, Wike said the Federal Government decided where the residence should be sited, adding that everything was taken into consideration.

He said that the FCT Administration invited the Office of the National Security Adviser for its advice, adding that the office had looked at the location and made inputs.

On the possibility of traffic congestion, the minister said that the Federal Capital Development Authority and Julius Berger were making the needed amendments where necessary.

“So, on the issue of traffic, I don’t think it is a problem,” he added.

Wike explained that the visit was to see whether the residence would be ready for inauguration in May and to ensure that security features and other concerns were adequately taken care of.

He assured Nigerians that work was ongoing and everything was being put together to make the residence the best in terms of quality, security and accessibility.