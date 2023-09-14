President approves appointment of CEO of refugees commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Aliyu Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Ahmed holds Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Sociology and has previously served the Nasarawa State Government as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

He was also the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and as the Commissioner of Education in the state.