Portable defeats Speed Darlington in boxing bout + Video

Street singer, Badmus Okikiola, better known as Portable, has defeated social media celebrity, Darlington Okoye, alias Speed Darlington, in their celebrity boxing match.

The boxing match, titled: “Chaos in the Ring,” took place in the early hours of Saturday at the Balmoral Events Centre in Lagos State.

Portable was all out from the commencement of the match.

In the course of the first round, he three several punches at Speed Darlington, which led to the dislocation of the shoulder of the social media celebrity.

He could not leave his corner to continue the bout when the call for the second round was made by the referee.

