Police seal-off Nasarawa House of Assembly complex

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have sealed off the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Complex to avert a breakdown of law and order following the emergence of two speakers for the seventh assembly.

DSP Rahman Nansel, the state Police Public Relations Officer, said this on Wednesday in a statement in Lafia.

Nansel said that the action followed a directive by the state Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba.

He said that the Commissioner gave the directive after consultation with other security agencies in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria had earlier reported that the members-elect on June 6 held two parallel proceedings, resulting in the emergence of two different speakers for the assembly.

Those elected are the incumbent Speaker of the fifth and sixth assemblies, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya) and Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East).

While Abdullahi was elected at a sitting which took place at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs by 11 out of 24 members, Ogazi was elected by 13 out of 24 members at plenary at the State Assembly complex.

An unusual heavy security presence was noticed at the complex when NAN visited on Wednesday.