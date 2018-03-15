Police, NSCDC  deploy over 3,500 operatives for Buhari’s Niger State visit

The Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, on Wednesday disclosed to newsmen that the operatives would be deployed for adequate security for the presidential visit.

The Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Niger State have said they have deployed over 3,500 of their operatives to ensure proper security for the visit of President Muhammad Buhari at Sunti, Mokwa Local Government Area on Thursday.

While the police have deployed 2,000 men for the visit, the NSCDC committed 1,500 personnel.

Abubakar said the command had made rebost security arrangements with other neighbouring commands in the North Central zone to ensure smooth and hitch free visit of the President to the state.

The states are Kaduna, Kwara, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Police Spokesman warned: “Any person or group of persons who organise, engage, abet any act of violence or conduct capable of undermining the security of President or success of his visit will be treated as a threat to national security and will face the wrath of the law.”

Abubakar admonished members of the public to be law abiding during and after the Presidents visit, urging them to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement of persons to the police and other security agencies.

Also the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Commandant in the state, Philip Ayuba, said his command had made security arrangements with sister agencies for a hitch free visit.

Ayuba explained that security personnel would be positioned in strategic locations to ensure peaceful atmosphere “before, during, and after the visit”.

He solicited the cooperation of residents with security agencies as they carry out their duties in a well dignified manner.

The President is expected to commission the multi-billion naria Santi Sugar Company, a subsidiary of Golden Flour Mill, in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state during the visit.