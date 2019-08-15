The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 15 members of the indigenous People of Biafra, Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra and the Biafran Independent Movement.

The confirmation was contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to Odah, those arrested included a 70-year-old Pastor, Rev. Ogbonna Nnachi, while items recovered from them included 2 Pounds purported Biafra Currency, branded Biafra t-shirts, caps, bangles, among others.

Odah explained that the Force in active collaboration with other security agencies acted on credible intelligence report that IPOB/MASSOB/BIM members were planning their 2019 convention in the State between August 13 and 14.

Following that, the Force embarked on massive “show of Force” covering the entire length and breadth of the State with particular focus on identified flash points, frustrating their activities and denying them the opportunity of the holding their meeting in the pre-arranged venue.

Odah added: “They were however traced to a hideout in the bush around Amasiri in Afikpo North L.G.A of the State where Fifteen (15) members led by one REV. OGBONNA NNACHI ‘M’ about 70yrs of age were arrested.

“Upon interrogation their leader Rev. Ogbonna narrated that they were planning the burial of one of their members who died in Lagos but to be buried in Ohoazara L.G.A of the State and also planning the building of monument in Honor of Late ODUMEGWU OJUKWU at Owerri Imo State.”

According to the PPRO, the arrested members had been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation.

Odah further reiterated the Command’s preparedness to explore all crime fighting tactics in combing all hideouts of miscreants and criminals across the State with the view to creating a non-conducive atmosphere for their activities.

She appealed to the general public to continue to assist the Police and other security agencies by providing credible information on any suspicious activity and movements of persons or goods into and across the State.

Recall that the State Government had earlier in the week issued a release dissociating the State from the activities of IPOB and its affiliate groups, maintaining that IPOB still stands proscribed in the zone.