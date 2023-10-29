Police arrest medical doctor with three children abducted from Benue

The Police Command in Benue on Sunday said a medical doctor has been arrested in Rivers over the disappearance of three children from Benue.

The medical doctor, whose name was not given, was arrested by the police in Rivers following an alert on the missing children.

A statement signed by the command spokesman, SP Sewuese Anene in Makurdi, said that the children were found in the doctor’s custody in Rumuokoro.

Anene said the Command had on September 24, received a complaint from one Godwin Kpaakpa of Badagry Street, Opposite Street, Peters Church Wurukum, Makurdi that two of his children were missing.

Anene said that the children, Philomena and Benedict, were aged six and about two years.

She said the command commenced investigation and sent a signal nationwide, adding that the two children and one other were recovered in the hands of the doctor during an operation.

“On October 20, information was received from Rivers Police Command that in the course of an operation at Rumuokoro area, they rescued three children from a medical doctor that seem to be the same children earlier reported by Benue Command.

“A team of detectives was sent to Rivers state for identification and other necessary actions.

“Fortunately, the two children were identified alongside one other child, Godsgift Julius, whose parents are yet to be identified.

“Philomena and Benedict have been reunited with their family while Godsgift is yet to connect with his family.

“The medical doctor is being investigated by Rivers Command while efforts are being made to locate his accomplices in Benue,” she added.

The Command spokesperson advised parents to monitor the movement of their children to save them from human traffickers.