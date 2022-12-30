Police arrest 810 suspects in Nasarawa – CP

The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Maiyaki Muhammed-Baba, said the Command has arrested 810 suspected criminals between January and December.

Mohammed-Baba made the disclosure at a news conference Friday in Lafia to present the Command’s achievements for 2022.

According to the CP, 136 of the suspects were arrested for armed robbery, 112 for kidnapping, 138 for cultism, 59 for rape and 365 for other sundry offences.

He listed the exhibits recovered from the suspects to include: N600,000 cash, 44 firearms, 704 live ammunition, six motorcycles and five vehicles.

He said 23 of the suspects were convicted for various offenses by the courts with others being prosecuted.

The police commissioner further said that investigations were ongoing on some of the cases and that the suspects would be charged to court when completed.

He attributed the feat achieved by the command to the support from members of the public, traditional rulers, other security agencies and the media.

Mohammed-Baba expressed gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, his promotion and deployment of Nasarawa as the 27th CP in the state.

He lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for his consistent logistics support and intervention that had assisted the command’s operational activities in fighting crime.

He gave assurances that the police would sustain its surveillance of Churches and recreational centers to ensure hitch-free New Year celebration.