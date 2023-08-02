Police arrest 12 suspects over alleged armed robbery, cultism, murder in Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday said it arrested a total of 12 suspects in the month of June in connection with alleged armed robbery, membership of unlawful society and murder.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, made this known during the parade of the suspects in Osogbo.

Opalola, at the parade at the state police headquarters, said the suspects were arrested in different locations across the state in the month of June.

She said that the armed robbery gang comprised of three members who robbed two residents of the state in November 2022 and January respectively and made away with their vehicles.

The Police Public Relations Officer said that investigation led operatives of the command to Rivers State, where two vehicles: a Toyota Corolla 2004 and 2006 models, were recovered.

Opalola added that investigation revealed that one of the suspects registered the stolen vehicles in his name and sold them in Port Harcourt, Rivers State at the rate of N2.5 million each before they were recovered.

She said another suspect was apprehended on Saturday at 4pm by officers of the anti-cultism squad in connection with the murder of one Segun Agbadayi.

The command’s spokesperson said that the suspect was reported to have killed the deceased following a transaction they did together in Ilesa.

Opalola said that investigation was still ongoing on the cases and when completed the suspects would be prosecuted.