Police accused of torturing man to death, NBA condemns act

The Nigerian Bar Association, Bauchi State Chapter has condemned the alleged torture to death by the police of 28-year-old Aminu Abidina in Bauchi.

Sadiya Saleh, Chairman, Human Rights Committee of the NBA, stated this in a statement she issued on Thursday.

She said the HRC of the Nigeria Bar Association strongly condemned the alleged torture that led to the death of Abidina while in police custody.

Sales said: “The NBA is committed to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and human rights.

“We are saddened by the alleged excessive use of force by the Police, leading to the death of an innocent young man.”

She stressed that the incident is a violation of the fundamental rights of the victim, adding: “It raises serious questions about the professionalism and the application of rules of engagement of our law enforcement agencies.

“The role of the police in preserving law and order is crucial, but it must be carried out within the confines of the law and with respect for human rights.

“It is disheartening to see such a tragic occurrence, as it erodes public trust in law enforcement agencies and undermines the notion of justice.”

The Chairman of the NBA’s HRC urged the State Government and other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and hold the responsible police officer and his cohorts accountable for his/their actions.

According to her, the NBA Human Rights Committee demands that justice be served for the victim and his family.

She ddedL “We urge the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to prioritize the training of its officers in human rights, conflict resolution and the appropriate use of force.

“Our security officers must be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle situations calmly and by legal standards as well as human rights principles.”

Responding, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Spokesperson, Bauchi State Police Command, debunked the allegation in a statement.

Wakil said: “We are very categorical in informing the public that the deceased Aminu Abidina died 12 days after the above-narrated occurrence.

“He neither died in Police custody nor anywhere close to a Police facility or at Dutsen Tanshi Division.

“It is just a piece of news we are hearing and we condole the family for the loss.

“An investigation committee has been launched to thoroughly Investigate the remote cause of these acts.”