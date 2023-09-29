Oil firm CEO remanded in prison for allegedly defrauding Access Bank N4.4b

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday arraigned the Chief Executive Officer of Emee Oil And Gas Nigeria Limited, Florence Onojame, who allegedly defrauded Access Bank of N4.4 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that she appeared before an Ikeja Special Offences Court alongside her company.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and receiving fraudulently-obtained property.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The EFCC counsel, Fatai Mohammed, prayed the court for a trial date and remand of the defendant.

Mohammed told the court the defendant committed the offences with four others at large sometime in February 2022 in Lagos.

READ ALSO:

Eve’s Desire: Emotional, sexual neglects and its effect on relationships, by Tiwa Says

Umahi addresses worker after he was ‘locked’ inside his office

Kaduna 2023: Governor, PDP candidate claim victory in Tribunal ruling

The counsel said the defendant allegedly stole N4.4 billon, which she fraudulently transferred via Primusplus, an electronic banking platform of Access Bank PLC, using her company’s login details.

He added that the defendant further transferred the sum into several accounts domiciled with the bank.

The prosecution counsel further submitted that the defendant retained the control of N100 million in her Access Bank account with the name of her company and transferred the sum from Total Energy Nigeria Limited account, knowing same to be proceeds of criminal activities.

The defence counsel, Williams Onate, however, informed the court that a bail application for his client had been filed before the court and served on prosecution.

Onate said: “We will be praying for a short adjournment for hearing of the bail application and that the defendant be ordered to remain in the custody of the EFCC.”

According to the EFCC, the alleged offences contravene Sections 278, 326 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Justice Mojisola Dada ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending hearing of her bail application.

Dada adjourned the case until October 10 for hearing of the bail application.